Bob Adair, Sr. 65, of Wayne, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Services will be held Friday, Aug. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt and PMA Deb Hammer will officiate. Those attending are asked to please bring lawn chairs. Visitation, with masks required, will be Thursday, Aug. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to Bob's family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Robert “Bob” Duane Adair, Sr. was born Jan. 22, 1955, in Albuquerque, N.M. to Willard and Sue (Parker) Adair. He was a towing truck operator for 18 years for Dale’s Towing. Bob enjoyed fishing, wood working, camping, boating, gardening, and loved to cook.

Survivors include his spouse, Vickie Damme; children, Bobby Adair of Allen, Matt (Susan) Adair of Lemars, Iowa, Carey (Duane) Bass of Waterloo, Iowa, April (Derek) Victor of Wayne, Jennifer (Nate) Staverman of Wayne, Michael (Misty) Damme of Winside, and Sue Ann (Rex) Larsen of Snyder; 28 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Diane (Bob) Kastli of Evansdale, Iowa, Vance Adair of Waterloo, Iowa, Bonnie Parker of Albuquerque, N.M., Dorothy Byrd of Albuquerque, N.M. and Debra Adair of Belen, N M.; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vance and Dorothy Parker and Elven and Marie Adair; parents, William and Sue Adair; sister, Gwen Luenberger; and nephew, Michael Adair.

Pallbearers will be Austin Bass, James Sands, Tristan Vick, Michael Damme, Nate Staverman, Derek Victor and Bobby Adair III.