Home / Obituaries / Bonnie F. Sandahl

Bonnie F. Sandahl

Mon, 10/04/2021 - 4:45pm claraosten

Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, of Wayne are pending with with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

She died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at the Wakefield Health Care Center Wakefield.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Celebrating National 4-H Week
    October 4, 2021
    The week of Oct. 3-9 is National 4-H Week.  4-H is the youth development program that is part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Land Grant Institution. Across the nation each Land Grant...
  • There never seems to be enough $$
    September 27, 2021
    There never seems to be enough money. Whether one makes a little bit of money or a lot, we can always find ways to spend more. Karen Craig, a family economist, is fond of saying, “Wants are...
  • Memory Lane Photo Gallery - Sept. 20-24
    September 22, 2021
    Check out some of the photos from this week's Memory Lane feature.To see the stories featured this week, visit this link:http://mywaynenews.com/memory-lane-sept-23-2021-edition

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here