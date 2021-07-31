Home / Obituaries / Bonnie O. Stanley

Bonnie O. Stanley

Fri, 07/30/2021 - 5:38pm claraosten

Funeral services for Bonnie O. Stanley, 96, of Wayne are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

She died Friday July 30, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

