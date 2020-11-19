Carol Larsen

Carol Lucille (Jones) Larsen, 98, of Winside, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne..

Services will be held Friday, Nov. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery at Carroll. Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 19 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.

Pallbearers will be Gary Appel, Jim Burger, Rich Larsen, Rex Larsen and Alex Polenske.

Online sympathies may be made at at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net

Arrangements are with Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.

Carrol Lucille (Jones) Larsen was born Aug. 26, 1922 at Boone, Iowa to Robert Bruce Jones and Pauline Matilda (Lee) Jones. She graduated from Carroll High School in 1940. On June 9, 1941 Carol married Arthur Larsen at Carroll. To this union eight children were born. The couple farmed around the Carroll area until 1966 when Carol began working at Wayne State College. In 1971 they moved by Battle Creek and Carol began working at Villa Inn and then Norfolk Regional Center, where she worked until her retirement in 1988. She later moved to an acreage by Winside and lived there until her health failed her in 2018 and she moved to Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.

A very strong and independent lady, Carol lived on her acreage until she was 96 years old, where she always had an assortment of ducks, chickens and geese that she said taking care of kept her young. She always had a cat or two that kept her company. Carol loved her family and hosted all the holiday dinners for many, many years. She had a green thumb and could make anything grow.

Survivors include her five children Delores Fallesen of Carroll; Darlene (Gary) Appel of Hoskins; Janice (Jim) Burger of Plainview; Rich Larsen of Randolph; and Rex (Sueanne) of Snyder; son-in-law, Doug Long of Herman; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; son Derald; son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Sandra Larsen; daughter, Joyce (Larsen) Long; brothers, James Jones, Ted Jones and Robert Jones; her parents, Robert and Pauline Jones; and grandson Andrew Larsen.

