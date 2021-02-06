Carol Novak

Carol Lynn Novak, 71, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

Memorial services will be planned at a later date, to be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Contributions and memorials can be sent to the Our Savior Lutheran Church Foundation in Wayne, and other contributions to the family will be designated to various charities by the family at a later date.

Carol Lynn Novak was born Aug. 27, 1949 in Oakland to Glen McKenzie and Fern Kempke (Jensen). Carol was married to Raymond Novak on Sept. 2, 1968 in Lyons. She earned a bachelors degree, and later a masters degree, from Wayne State College in Wayne and spent her professional career as a teacher of music and physical education. She loved to host friends, family, and especially grandchildren at their Lake home near Pilger. Carol loved to attend kids and grandchildren's programs for church, school, and sporting events. She spent her time working on puzzles, games, shopping, and keeping up with current events. Most recently, Carol was active in the Our Savior Lutheran Church (Joyful Noise) Bell Choir; Charity Circle; a volunteer of 11 years for Pies-4-U, and a member of PEO Chapter ID in Wayne. While Carol and Ray called many different towns, cities, and even states, home over the years, Carol became a "relocation expert," making a loving home wherever her family resided.

Survivors include her husband, Ray; son, Brandon and Karie Novak of Tyler, Minnesota; daughter, Monica and John Christie of Phoenix, Arizona; three granddaughters, and one grandson; sister, Jackie and David DeWeerdt of Omaha; a brother, Ronald and Dee McKenzie of Elkhorn; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Glen; mother Fern; and step-father, Russel Kempke.