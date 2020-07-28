Charlene Johnson

Graveside services for Charlene M. Johnson, 71, of Middleburg, Fla., formerly of Winside, will be held Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Concord Cemetery. Pastor Charity Potter will officiate. Physical distancing guidelines will be followed.

She died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at her home in Middleburg.

Charlene was born Nov. 12, 1948 in Wakefield to Milton A. and Gerthy (Swanson) Johnson. She was baptized at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Winside.

She graduated from Winside High School and Norfolk Beauty College. Charlene worked at the beauty shop in Winside and also at M.G. Waldbaums in Wakefield. From there she moved to the east coast, working at the Norfolk Naval Base in Virginia. She then transfered to the Jacksonville Naval Base in Florida and retired from there in 2015.

Survivors include her brothers, Roger (Karmen) Johnson of Norfolk, Randall (Lorraine) Johnson of Wayne, Lorence (Donna) Johnson of Wakefield and Lamont (Karen) Johnson of Norfolk; and a sister, Lesa Johnson of Norfolk; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; and a nephew, Officer Chris Johnson.