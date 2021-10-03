Charles 'Tuna' Slahn

Charles L. "Tuna" Slahn, 74, of Norfolk, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at his residence in Norfolk.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Rev. Mike Moreno will be officiating the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4 at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, and the United States Army Honors Guard. A reception will be held at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel reception hall following the burial.

Memorials may be made to the family for a later designation.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

The son of August Slahn Jr. and Evelyn (Jarvis) Slahn was born Feb. 22, 1947 in Laurel in his Grandma Jarvis’ house. He lived in Carroll and Wakefield before moving to Golden, Colorado. He moved back to Nebraska in 1963 and attended Winside High School where he graduated in 1965. After graduation, Charlie joined the Nebraska National Guard, completing boot camp in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. When he returned he married Karolyn Deck on Dec. 26, 1966 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. Charlie and Karolyn had two children from this marriage, Chris and Anne.

In his early years he worked at Vulcraft and Roman’s before starting with American Family Insurance in 1973. After retiring in 2004 from American Family Insurance, he worked at Stonacek Funeral Chapel from 2011-2021. Charlie was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Some of his hobbies included car racing, bowling, golfing, traveling to his granddaughters sporting events, Nebraska football and Kansas City Chiefs football. He was the president of the Norfolk Bowling Association for 42 years and also the treasurer for the Hall of Fame Committee. Those who knew him best knew he liked to talk. Nobody was ever a stranger to him. He was the most proud grandpa you would ever meet. He loved his granddaughters more than words can say.

Survivors include his wife, Karolyn of Norfolk; son, Chris and his wife, Judy Slahn of Norfolk; daughter, Anne and her husband, Bill Rader of Norfolk, grandchildren Makayla Slahn, Sydney Rader, Sierra Rader, Justin and his wife, Arica, Sutter; great grandchildren, Anden and Justice Sutter, and brother-in-law, Robert Mittelstaedt of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parent; sister, Donna Schluns (Mittelstaedt); brother-in-law, Merle Schluns; father and mother-in-law, Norman and Fern Deck; daughter-in-law Teresa Slahn; nephews, Troy Deck and Steve Schluns.

Casket bearers will be Tom Klug, Jim Fairbanks, Ray Volk, Randy Schluns, Scott Schluns and Rick Schluns.

Honorary casket bearers will be Harlan Krebs, LeRoy Kruger, Neil Oleson, Jerry Blackman, Jim Marr and Don Keiser.

Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.