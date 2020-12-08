Charlotte Sue Blake, 86, of Sun City, Arizona and Wayne, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

A private family burial will be planned for a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in York.

Condolences may be made online at Lincolnalternativefuneral.com

Charlotte Sue Blake was born in Carrollton, Missouri Jan. 4, 1934. She was the second daughter of Charles W. and Evelyn (Shull) Blake.

Charlotte was proceeded in death by her parents; a sister, Dixie and brother-in-law, James Higgins; a nephew, Blake Higgins; and friend, Dr. Helen Russell.

Survivors include her nephews, James P. Higgins (Shirley), of Seward, Michael Higgins (Cecilia), of Reno Nevada, and niece, Catherine (Scott) Von Minden, of Roca; 15 grand nieces and nephews, and their children.