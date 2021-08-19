Home / Obituaries / Cheryl Glass

Cheryl Glass

Thu, 08/19/2021 - 12:03pm claraosten

Cheryl Glass, 52, of Wayne, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. until service time.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

 Cheryl Lee Ann Glass was born May 4, 1969 in Kingston, Ontario, Canada to Garry Reginald and Heather Mary Coreen (Ryan) McFaddon. She graduated from high school in 1987, Prince George Secondary School in Prince George British Columbia. She began working at a photo shop in Prince George and managed an apartment complex.  She moved to Wayne in May of 2002. Cheryl married Richard Glass on Aug. 3, 2002 in Wayne.   Cheryl worked for KTCH Radio Station as well as juggling the duties of a full time housewife.

Survivors include her husband, Richard; brothers, Brian (Janet) McFadden of Prince George, BC, Cameron Mcfadden of Prince George, BC; and a sister, Candace McFadden of Prince George, BC; mother-in-law, Mary Glass of Wayne; brother-in-law, Gary Glass of Sheldon, Iowa; sisters-in-law Patricia VanLaningham of Gretna and Diane Glass of Wayne; nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Tylea Jude.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Heather McFadden and father, Garry McFadden.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle


  • Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24 - 8-17-1961
    Memory Lane - August 17, 1961
    August 17, 2021
    From the August 17, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:  Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24The Dixon County Fair begins next Thursday at Concord and will continue through...
  • 4-H: Developing Destiny
    August 16, 2021
    As Nebraska 4-H starts to wind down another year, we are starting to prepare for the next step for our members.  We find new challenges. 4-H is prepared with traditional programs and a structure...

  • King and Queen Crowned - 8-10-1961
    Memory Lane - August 10, 1961
    August 10, 2021
    From the August 10, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald: King and Queen crowned The King and Queen of the Wayne State summer music camp are pictured here after balloting by 120campers. ...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here