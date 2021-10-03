Colleen F. Heggemeyer, 59, of Wayne, died Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021 at the Elms Health Care Center in Ponca.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. There is no visitation.

Memorials may be directed to the Heggemeyer family for later designation.

Arrangements with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne

Colleen Fay Heggemeyer was born on Feb. 18, 1962 in Wayne to Richard and Lois (Dranselka) Heggemeyer. She grew up in Wayne and graduated from Wayne High School. She moved to Apple Valley, Minnesota to work for UNIVAC. Most recently, Colleen resided at Elms Health Care Center in Ponca.

Survivors include her father, Richard (Diane) Heggemeyer of Eagan, Minnesota; daughter, Audrey (Bob) Bennett of Riverfalls, Wisconsin; siblings, Loren (Darla) Heggemeyer of New Prague, Minnesota, Lydell Heggemeyer of Wayne, Lowell (Terri) Heggemeyer of Wayne, Justin (Becky) Heggemeyer of Prior Lake, Minnesota, Cheryl (Dana) DeVries of Lakeville, Minnesota; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and mother, Lois Heggemeyer.