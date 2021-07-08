Connie L. Granquist
Services for Connie L. Granquist, 61, of Wayne, are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
She died Monday, July 5, 2021 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
