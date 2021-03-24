K. Craig Tiedtke, 74, of Wayne, died Friday, March 19, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Private family services will be held at First Untied Methdodist Church in Wayne with the Rev. Nick Baker officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

K. Craig Teidtke was born in Norfolk on Nov. 25, 1946 to Russell Wayne and Helen Elizabeth (Husmann) Tiedtke. He graduated from Wayne High School and Wayne State College.

Craig and Nicki Smith were married May 25, 1968. Craig worked for the Peter Kewitt Company as an accountant, later IBP, and then Region IV. He was a lobbyist and advocate for people with special needs at the state level. He later was an area claims supervisor for the Heartland Crop Insurance Company. Craig enjoyed watching the grandchildren’s activities, especially baseball and volleyball. He loved fishing, hunting, and gardening, coffee with friends and spending time with family at the cabin.

Survivors include his wife, Nicki; their children, Amy (Ben) Jackson of Wayne and Dan (Teresa) Tiedtke of Wayne; four grandchildren Zane Jackson, Brodrick Tiedtke, Myles Tiedtke and Bryn Tiedtke; one brother, Bob (Bonnie) Tiedtke of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two sisters, Joan Schaefer of Wayne and Janine (Jerry) Stewart of Maskell; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cindy and Ron Grasmick of Omaha.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Warren in 2019; sisters- in-law, Karen in 1996 and Sharon in 2000; step-niece, Cynthia Faith in 1996; brother-in-law, John Schaefer in 2006; and in-laws, Bill and Madge Smith.