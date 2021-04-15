Daniel Tunink

Daniel Lee Tunink, 65, of Randolph, died suddenly on Sunday April 11, 2021 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Services will be held Monday, April 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Father Timothy Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. Sunday, April 18 with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. Burial will be St. Frances Catholic Cemetery in Randolph.

Donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or Cardinal Kids Learning Center in Randolph.

Daniel Lee Tunink was born May 23, 1955 to Theodore (Ted) and Phyllis (Lippold) Tunink in Osmond, the third of twelve children. He grew up and lived in Randolph his entire life. A 1973 graduate of Randolph High School he also attended UN-L and Doane College. On June 17, 1978 Dan married Nikki Stueckrath at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. They resided in Randolph, where he owned and operated Diversified Insurance Services from 1980 – 2016. Dan was an honest forthright businessman and made many steadfast friends throughout the insurance industry. He always treasured his loyal office staff, and considered them not just employees, but family. His many clients were of his utmost concern; always doing his best to keep their insurance needs met.

He was a member of Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph and Knights of Columbus. He served on the board of directors of Madison County Bank, as a member and past president of the Randolph Area Foundation and also the Randolph Community Club. He was instrumental in developing the Cardinal Kids Learning Center and was on the original board of directors. Dan enjoyed golfing and hunting for pheasants, turkey and deer. Any activity with his family and friends was special to him.

The most important thing in Dan’s life was his family. He spent countless hours playing sports in the yard with his sons as they grew up; and being a pretty good golfer himself, he made sure they knew the fundamentals of golf. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He loved them unconditionally.

Survivors include his wife, Nikki, of Randolph; two sons and their families, Mitchell and Andrea Tunink; grandchildren Evey and Fitz all of Lincoln; Tyler and Kaylen Tunink; grandchildren Nessa, baby boy due in August; Addyson and Corbin all of Randolph; seven siblings Karen and Lynn Dowling of Randolph; Cindy and Craig Quick of Ithaca; Doug and Joyce Tunink of Randolph; Marcia and Mark Gubbels of Randolph; Roger and Mary Rose Tunink of Randolph; Don and Stacy Tunink of Omaha; Karla and Phil Burris of Omaha; mother-in-law Dorean Stueckrath of Plainview; sisters-in-law Jann and Jerry Drahota of Sabetha, Kansas; and Jill Stueckrath of Omaha; brother-in-law Dean and Stephanie Stueckrath of Osmond; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Phyllis Tunink; brothers, Brian and Terry; sisters, Janet and Joyce; and his father-in-law John (Jack) Stueckrath.

Pallbearers will be Dan’s nephews, Tony Dowling, Jim Dowling, Justin Gubbels, Clayton Quick, Cameron Quick, Nathan Tunink, Jonas Tunink, James Stueckrath and Jason Drahota.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dan’s nieces, Jen Vrbka, Candice Quick, Chelsea Gannon, Corinne Hundley, Crystal Quick, Colette Quick, Jordan Willer, Kim Burritt, Bethany Tunink, Alicia Drahota, Brandi Stueckrath and Krista Stueckrath.