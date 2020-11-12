David G. “Otto” Dunn, 63, of Dixon, died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at his residence.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home of Laurel.

David George Dunn was born Jan. 4, 1957 in Wayne to Rollen and Betty (Montgomery) Dunn. He grew up in Dixon and attended school there through the eighth grade and then graduated from Allen High School. After high school, David took courses focusing on small engines through Northeast Tech. He worked for Jim Warner for a few years and then spent 18-19 years at Northeast Nebraska Experimental Farms. David worked a number of different jobs throughout his life and most recently drove truck for the Dixon Elevator. He was married to Cindy Smith until they later divorced.

David enjoyed golfing and bowling. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching Allen sporting events and Nebraska football. When he was younger, David coached little league baseball in Allen. David had many friends and will be remembered for his kindness.

Survivors include two brothers, Randy Dunn of Allen and Darrell (Jo) Anderson of Dixon; step-children, Molly, Laura, Abby; and his dog, Stewie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rollen and Betty Dunn; and his sister, Nancy Dunn.