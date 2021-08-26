Derek Eugene Nettleton, 32, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Sept. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Wakefield Legion Hall in Wakefield and another on Sunday, Sept. 19 from noon to 2 p.m. in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at J&L Harley Davidson, 2601 West 60th Street, North.

Memorials can be directed to BankFirst in Wakefield or Wayne, in care of the Derek Nettleton Benefit. Proceeds will go to his children.

Derek Eugene Nettleton was born Oct. 31, 1988 to Shelley Nettleton and Randy Bird. He attended school in Wakefield, Emerson and West Point, graduating in 2007 from West Point. His passion for basketball earned him a scholarship to Northeast Community College, completing one year. Derek worked at Blue Ox in Pender before moving to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He worked at Achieve in Sioux Falls, before he found his calling at J&L Harley Davidson where he was able to share his love of motorcycles with many satisfied customers. His charm and wit helped him to be the top salesman at J&L in 2020.

Derek was always looking to help others. He was a mentor to youth in the community, coaching basketball in Wayne and encouraging his younger family members to achieve all they can. He continued giving to others by being an organ donor. The light of his life were his two boys, Gunnar Nettleton, 8, of Omaha and Oliver Nettleton, 3, of Sioux Falls. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for his boys.

Survivors include his mother, Shelley Nettleton of Lincoln; his father, Randy Bird (Kathy) of Wayne; his sons, Gunnar and Oliver; aunts, Tammy Nettleton of Canistota, South Dakota, Teresa Soderberg (Larry) of Wakefield and Brenda Nettleton of Yankton, South Dakota; sisters, Miranda Nettleton (Brett Myers) of Leigh and Erin Bird of Norfolk; brothers, Max Campos (Aubrie Brandner) of Norfolk and Chris Bird of Concord; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene and JoAnn Nettleton and Fred and Verna Bird and a nephew, Oliegh Eugene.