Diane S. Keim, 67, of Wakefield, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 surrounded by her family at her home near Wakefield.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home of Wakefield is in charge of the arrangements.

Diane S. Keim was born Oct. 27, 1953 in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Francis and Shirley (Rowland) Pembrook. She attended Hartington High School where she excelled at volleyball and track and was a member of the pep club and band. Following her graduation from Hartington High School in 1972, Diane attended Wayne State College. On Feb. 28, 1976,she married Thomas Keim in Lincoln. To this union three children were born: Adam, Heath and Melanie. For most her adult career, Diane worked at the ESU #1 in Wakefield as an accountant. She was a member of the Wakefield School Board, serving one year as President. Diane enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, quilting with the “Loose Threads” group, but most of all, she enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s activities.

Survivors include her husband, Tom, of Wakefield; a son, Heath (Meridith Collins) Keim of Kearney; a daughter, Melanie (Brent) Leonard of Beeme; three grandchildren, Bailey, Mason and Blake Leonard; a sister, Pam (Val) Doescher of Apache Junction, Arizona; a brother Larry Pembrook of Hartington; many nieces, nephews, pets and grand pets.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Shirley Pembrook and a son, Adam Keim.