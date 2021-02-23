Dolores Erwin

Dolores Ann Erwin, 94 of Laurel, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel with the Rev. Jeffery Warner officiating. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in Concord. Visitation will be on Monday at church from 5-7 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday, one hour prior to services. Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Dolores Ann (Holdorf) Erwin, daughter of Max and Elsie Holdorf was born March 14, 1926 on a farm near Wayne. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Wakefield. She graduated from Concord High School. She was married to Jack Erwin on Jan. 27, 1946 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Wakefield.

The couple lived in Concord until they moved to Laurel in 2002. Dolores worked at the Concord Post Office until 1973. Dolores was head cook at Laurel School from 1973 to 1990. She was a member of the Retired School Employees, Concord-Dixon Cemetery Association, Laurel Hillcrest Care Center Auxiliary, Immanuel Lutheran L.W.M.L., Concord Senior Center, American Legion Auxiliary and Immanuel Lutheran Altar Guild in Laurel.

Survivors include two sons and two daughters: Clayton Erwin of Wayne, Kevin (Peg) Erwin of Wakefield, Janet (Gene) Casey of Wayne and Deanna (Scott) Thompson of Laurel; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and six step great grandchildren; three brothers: Willard Holdorf of Wayne, Delmar Holdorf of Wayne, Darrell (Bette) Holdorf of Pine City, Minnesota; two sisters, Yvonne Palmer of Gilbert Arizona, and Vernita (Bruce) Hoeflich of Elkhorn and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Norma Backstrom of Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her parents (Max & Elsie Holdorf), her husband (Jack Erwin in 2005), infant daughter, and two brothers (Marlyn and Verdell).

Pallbearers will be Dustin Thompson, Matt Erwin, Casey Brentlinger, David Dale, Bo Bockelman, Tanner Thompson, Turner Thompson, Talon Carson, Sawyer Miller, Sage Miller, Parker Rohde, Porter Rohde, Cord Eddie, Major Erwin, Marshall Wells, Manheim Erwin, Eli Andres, Braxton Schmader and Haeden Schmader.

Honorary pallbearers are the granddaughters and great-granddaughters.