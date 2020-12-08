Don D. Asmus, 85, of Pierce, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at his residence in Pierce.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at the Peace Church, rural Norfolk with Pastor Clark Jenkinson officiating. Burial will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be held from 4 -7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Masks are required for both the visitation and funeral. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, and the United States Army Honors Guard.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.