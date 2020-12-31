Don D. Sherry, 82, of Wayne, formerly of Laurel, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wayne with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Donald “Don” Daryle Sherry was born Oct. 11, 1938 in Harrold, South Dakota to George Daniel and Flavia Frances (Marso).He graduated from Wayne High School and attended Wayne State College for two years. He served in the Nebraska Army Reserves. Don married Carolyn McCullough April 3, 1962 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. The couple lived the majority of their married lives in Laurel, until moving to Wayne in 2018. Don worked as a truck driver for Jerry’s Service in Hartington for several years until his retirement. Don was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. He enjoyed trips to the Black Hills, camping, fishing, playing pool and tinkering in his garage.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; their children, Scott (Sid) Sherry of San Antonio, Texas, Kim (Bill) Mlnarik of Linwood, Donna Sherry of LaVista and Randy (Marva) Sherry of Omaha; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Sherry of Wayne; three brothers, Robert Sherry of Wayne, George (Maryanne) Sherry of Lincoln, and Michael (Susan) Sherry of St. Paul, Minnesota; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister-in-law, Susie Sherry; one nephew, Chris Sherry; one great nephew; and his parents-in-law, Cy and Gladys McCullough.