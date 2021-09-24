Dona Painter

Dona (Dobb) Painter, 71, of Hoskins, died at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 after a short battle with colon cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Hoskins Community Center. Pastor Clark Jenkinson will officiate. Those attending are invited to the family-owned Paints Pub afterwards to continue the celebration.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Dona (Dobb) Painter came into this world on June 18, 1950 at the Naval Base in San Diego, California. She was the daughter of James Hubert Dobb and Betty Jane (Ohlund) Dobb. She lived in San Diego, Hutchinson, Kansas and Burton, Kansas until her father passed away when she was five years old. Dona then moved to Stanton with her mom, Betty Dobb, and two sisters, Diane (Dobb) Knoelle and Dawn (Dobb) Woeppel. She graduated from Stanton High School in 1968.

Dona married Jerry Painter on June 4, 1971, at the Madison County Courthouse and from this union two children were born, James A. Painter and Sarah B. (Painter) Wehrle. Dona graduated from Wayne State College with an art major and home economics minor in 1973. She worked at the Warehouse Market until it closed in 1985 and went on to clean houses until she and Jerry bought the bar in Hoskins and called it “Paints Pub.”

Dona was an icon in the village of Hoskins. She touched the lives of many people and was always available to give wanted and sometimes unwanted advice. Because of this, she was lovingly referred to as “Ma” from anyone who knew her. Later she was known for her crock pot lunches and was always “one tough cookie.” He life motto was to “always have fun” and whether it was water fights, frosting fights, candy fights, or a plain good time, she lived up to this motto and lived well. Dona was also known for having her name spelled wrong in a number of papers and announcements and for not having a middle name or initial.

Survivors include her son, James (Barbie) Painter of Hoskins and their three daughters, Jacie, Kelcie, and Allie; and daughter, Sarah (Ryan) Wehrle of Stanton and their two children, Hannah and Taylor; her special friend, Paul Barg, and adopted daughter, Kayla Reed, both of Hoskins. She will be missed by her forever faithful canine companions, Kelly Beans and Charlie Brown who guarded her up to the end, even though they have no teeth.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Dobb; her father, James Hubert Dobb; and her late husband, Jerry Painter.

Honorary pallbearers will be Adelle Gallop, Kayla Reed, Rusty Boggs, Hannah Wehrle, Jacie Painter, Kelcie Painter, Taylor Wehrle, Allie Painter, and Kelly Beans and Charlie Brown, the toothless three-pound attack dogs.