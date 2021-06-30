Donald E. McIntosh, 77, of Norfolk, died Monday, June 28, 2021 at his home in Norfolk.

Services will be held at Peace Evangelical Church, rural Norfolk, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2. Officiating is Pastor Clark Jenkinson. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1 at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk. Burial will be at Wakefield City Cemetery at 2 p.m. on July 2, with military rites by the V.F.W. and American Legion of Wakefield, United States Army Honors Guard.

Donald Eugene McIntosh was born Nov. 22, 1943 in Winner, South Dakota to Riley and Rose (Bicek) McIntosh. He graduated from Winner High School. Donald was known for his work ethic and organizational skills. Immediately following high school, he served in the U.S. Army from Oct. 1, 1961 to March 13, 1962, and National Guard Spec 4th Class served from 1960 to 1967. In 1967 he moved to Dakota City where he worked for IBP/Tyson. He was quickly promoted to store room supervisor. He also enjoyed working as a volunteer for the Dakota City Fire Department. While working at IBP, he met his wife, Mary, and they were married on July 27, 1985. They moved to Lexington, and Donald retired after 36 years. Donald and Mary began a business together called D&M Enterprises where they created and sold hand painted lawn ornaments. Donald’s favorite pastimes included cheering on his favorite teams - the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Kansas City Chiefs. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife Mary and spending time with his siblings, children, and grandchildren. He was an active member of Peace Evangelical Church.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Mary McIntosh; his siblings Bill (DeLinda) McIntosh, Marvin (Karen) McIntosh, and Carol (Dennis) Phillips; his children, Penny (Scott) Warnberg, Kelly McIntosh, Devon (Tonya) Wiig, Gaylen (Chris) Wiig, Chad (Chrissy) Wiig, and Charles Wiig; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and one more due in July.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Riley and Rose McIntosh, and brother Robert McIntosh and many family and friends.

Casket bearers will be Kodi Wiig, Kyle Wiig, Keith DeWolfe, Brandon Wiig, Kelly Wiig and Carlton Warnberg,

Honorary casket bearers will be Austin Kingsbury, Ian Kurnik, Travis Street, Jeremy Stull and Robert Lock.

