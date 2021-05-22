Donald Stoakes

Donald Lee Stoakes, 59, died Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Lincoln at The Monarch house.

Burial for Don will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Don has requested no formal funeral service but welcomes your thoughts, prayers and memories being shared with family and friends.

Memorial gifts may be made to March of Dimes or to the charity of your choice.

Donald Lee Stoakes, son of Howard and Mary (Bull) Stoakes, was born June 26, 1961 in Wakefield. He attended school in Wayne and went on to graduate from Wayne State College with a Finance degree. Don grew up in Wayne. Shortly after graduation, he moved to Lincoln and settled into a career in sales. He first worked at Carol Wright until their Lincoln location closed. Immediately after, he was hired by Speedway Motors where Don wore many hats, such as handling domestic and international orders, proofreading of catalogs, being a supervisor in customer service, training new employees, and other duties.

Don’s hobbies included fishing and camping, vacationing in Minnesota, anything that had to do with numbers, golf, all Husker sports, talking cars and NASCAR. He especially enjoyed special celebrations such as birthdays and 4th of July, spending time together with extended family, as well as good homemade food and being part of a good conversation. Don had an extensive knowledge of details, numbers and trivia facts.

Survivors include his sister, Martha (Dave) Hansen of Lincoln; nephews, Barry (Rachel) Foster, and Aaron (LeeAnn) Hansen; nieces, Hope (Brian) Brumbaugh, and Christa (Christopher) Anderson; and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews, Zachary Foster, Mason Brumbaugh, Cameron Brumbaugh, Xander Foster, Alexa Anderson, Serena Anderson, Ike Hansen, Eisley Hansen, Kierra Anderson, and Ailer Hansen; aunts and uncle, Janet Bull and Clair and Lura Stoakes, several cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mary Stoakes and a sister, Cleo Foster.