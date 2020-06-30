Donella Johnson, 93, of Wayne, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.

A Christian graveside service was held Wednesday, June 24 at at the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield. The Rev. Jim Splitt and Chaplain Deb Hammer officiated.

Memorials may be directed to the Johnson family for later designation.

Arrangements were with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Mary Donella Johnson was born July 18, 1926 on a farm near Allen to Donald and Emma Ella (Waddell) Ellis. She graduated from Allen High School and attended Wayne State College. Donella married Theodore “Ted” Johnson on Sept. 1, 1946 at the Springbank Country Church near Allen. She worked at the Security National Bank in Allen and later the Wakefield National Bank. The couple farmed near the Wakefield and Dixon communities until retiring and moving into Wayne in 1987. While living in Wayne, Donella worked as a cook at the Wayne Community Schools and was a recipient of the school’s Service Recognition Award. Over the years, she served with many organizations. As a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne, she was a former Bible School and Sunday school teacher and treasurer for WELCA.

Survivors include her children, Elden (Ella Marie “Toots”) Johnson of Lakeland, Fla., Alden (Kathy) Johnson of Omaha, and Bernita Johnson of Laurel; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 2 step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Theodore “Ted” in 1999; and son-in-law, Kent Pigg in 2017.

Pallbearers were Donella’s grandsons Kyle Johnson, Mike Johnson, Travis Kraemer, Shane Kraemer, Jim Johnson, Bryan Johnson and Craig Johnson.