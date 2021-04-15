Doris Backstrom

Doris Eileen (Mahoney) Backstrom, 89, of Norfolk, formerly of Wakefield, died on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.

Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wakefield.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bressler-Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield.

Doris Eileen (Mahoney) Backstrom was born Oct. 12, 1931 in Plainview to Harry and Clara (Bugenhagen) Mahoney. She was baptized Dec. 20, 1931 in Plainview, and confirmed in March of 1945 in Boomfield. She attended and graduated from Wakefield High School in May of 1949. Doris married Alden John Alfred Backstrom on Feb. 25, 1951 in Wakefield. To this union the couple had two children, Douglas and Lynn.

Doris worked at the State Nebraska Bank & Trust for 29 1/2 years before becoming a product demonstrator for Hy-Vee for 15 years. Doris enjoyed crocheting and quilting, she made many quilts for gifts. She belonged to the Bridge card club and liked playing Rummikub. Doris was kind to many people and liked to help anyway she could. She was awarded and recognized for the quantity of blood she had donated over the years. Doris loved her family; she drove to Colorado twice a year to spend time with her family.

Survivors include her son, Douglas A. (JoAnn) Backstrom of Littleton, Colorado; daughter, Lynn Marie Backstrom-Funk of Centennial, Colorado; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alden Backstrom; and sister, Margret Nimrod.