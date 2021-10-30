Duane C. Ellermeier, age 77 of North Bend, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Funeral services will be at 11 A.M., Monday, Nov. 1 at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Rev. Ernesto Medina will officiate. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 3-6 p.m., and the family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Family interment will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend, NE.

Memorials are suggested to the North Bend and Bennington Volunteer Fire Departments or to the American Cancer Society.

Duane C. Ellermeier was born March 16, 1944 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Carl and Arlene (Steiner) Ellermeier. He grew up at Trenton and Wayne, graduating from Wayne Prep High School in 1962. He Received his BS Degree from Wayne State and a master’s degree from Texas A&M University. Duane married Karma (Borchers) Sept. 2, 1967 in Bennington. He lived at Columbus, and taught school there, Lincoln, Schuyler and Bennington, where he started his banking career. He then moved to Elgin where he had his own bank. In 2005 when he retired, they moved to North Bend.

Duane was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont, Nebraska Bankers Association, and was very active in the communities he lived in.

Survivors include his wife, Karma of North Bend; daughters, Karrie (Chris) Hanke of Omaha and Nicole Ellermeier of Lincoln; sisters, Phyllis Ellermeier, Carloyn (David) McMingo; and sister-in-law, Yetta Levine-Ellermeier all of Seattle, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dennis Ellermeier.

