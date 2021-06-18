Duane Prokop

Duane Edward Prokop, 59, of Pender, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, June 11 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Pender with Father Gerald Leise as celebrant. Burial was in Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.

Duane Edward Prokop was born July 19, 1961 in West Point to Frank Jr. and Gladys (Abendroth) Prokop. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Pender. Duane attended and graduated from Pender High School on May 20, 1979.

Duane was an outdoorsman. He was a lifelong farmer who enjoyed raising livestock, going to farm sales and auctions. He was a true collector of many items. Duane loved spending time with his family and friends. He was willing to help and carry on a conversation with anyone.

Survivors include his mother, Gladys Prokop of Pender; special friend of 28 years, Stacy Warnock of Bancroft; brothers, Kenneth (Shirley) Prokop of Wayne and Gary (Maria) Prokop of Pender; four nieces and nephews.

He preceded in death by his father, Frank Prokop, Jr.; brother, Ronnie Prokop; grandparents; many aunts and uncles.