Earlyne R. Murray

Earlyne R. Murray, 86, of Wayne, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Following C.D.C. guidelines, Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until Mass time at the church. Burial will be in St. Anne's Catholic Cemetery at Dixon.

Memorials may be directed to the Murray family for later designation

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

