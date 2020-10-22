Elizabeth "Tizzie" A. Dickes, 97, of Wayne, formerly of Laurel, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Country View Estates in Wayne.

Mass Of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct 24 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Services will be live streamed via https://www.youtube.com/c/StMarysCatholicChurchWayneNe. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a vigil service at 7 p.m. The family is requesting masks to be worn and social distancing practices maintained. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Elizabeth Ann (Tizzie) Dickes was born in Hartington on Sept. 22, 1923, the daughter of Jake and Henrietta (Sauerweine) VanderHeiden. She attended rural elementary school District # 28 and graduated from high school at Holy Trinity Catholic in Hartington. She married Norbert John Dickes on Jan. 27, 1948 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. Together they began farming near South Sioux City. Over the years, the couple farmed near Belden and then near Laurel where they operated a Grade A dairy. After selling the dairy, they moved to Laurel in 1972. Tizzie cleaned homes and businesses till she was 83. Norbert and Tizzie moved to the Villa Wayne on Nov. 29, 2008. Tizzie was a member of St. Mary’s Altar Society in Laurel. She was a Communion Minister and took Holy Communion to the home-bound in Laurel for many years. She will be remembered for her deep faith, devotion and unconditional love for her husband, family and friends, love of dancing, playing cards, and African Violets.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years; her parents; five brothers - John, Henry, Jake, Getty, and Ernie and three sisters - Mary Kalin, Lucina Gallagher and Johanna Steffen; a daughter, Patrica Seaman and her first husband, Eldon Wragge and grandson, Joe Wragge.

Survivors include her children, Patricia (deceased) and husband Russ Seaman of Norfolk Kathy (Michael) Ortmann of Storm Lake Iowa, Mike (Lori) Dickes of Wayne, Deacon Timothy (Julie) Dickes of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Mary (Jeff) Brady of Wayne; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.