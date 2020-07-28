Elroy Hefner

Elroy M. Hefner, 96, of Coleridge, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence.

Services will be on Thursday, July 30 at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge, with the Rev. Russ Lambert officiating. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge with military honors by the Coleridge American Legion Post #114 and the Legion Riders. Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 6-8 p.m. and will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services at church.

Social distancing and face masks are required for visitation and funeral. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at https://www.facebook.com/ImmanuelLutheranColeridge.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.

Elroy Morris was born Dec 12, 1923 in Coleridge to George Paul and Alvina Marie (Bartling) Hefner. He grew up in Coleridge and was a graduate of Coleridge High School in 1941. Elroy entered the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served until 1946 during WWII. He was in the Amphibious Forces serving 19 months in the South Pacific. He started Hefner Oil and Feed Store in 1947 with his brother, Gerhart. Elroy was a partner in Hefner Oil today. He married Carol Rae Willms on June 12, 1949 in Coleridge. Elroy was elected in 1976 to the Nebraska Legislature as senator for District 19. He held this position for 16 years until Jan. 3, 1993. Elroy was President of Crystal Oil and Diamond Horseshoe in South Sioux City and Truck Haven in Sioux City, Iowa. Later he was the former President of the Omaha Truck Plaza. He was a past President of Nebraska Petroleum Marketers Association.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and served as secretary of the Coleridge Dehy Plant for many years. He belonged to the Coleridge Community Club, former member of the NE Legislature, Coleridge American Legion Post #114, Coleridge Volunteer Fire Department for many years, Hartington VFW Post #5283, former member of Hartington Golf Club, former member of the Coleridge Town Board and School Board, and served as mayor for several years. Elroy was a Nebraska Cornhusker fan and loved to golf. He loved to take care of his yard and was still mowing at age 90. He especially loved his wife, Carol, his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Rae of Coleridge; son, Bill (Julie) Hefner of Coleridge; daughter, Cindy (Pat) Brennan of Papillion; daughter-in-law, Sharron Hefner of Bloomfield; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, three step great great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Kay Hefner and Janice Hefner, both of Coleridge and Avis Hefner of Sioux City, Iowa; brother-in-law, Wendell Hahne of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Doug Hefner; brothers Wilfred, Marvin, Gerhardt, Wendel, George, and Franklin Hefner; a sister, Delores Hahne; and sisters-in-law, Rose Hefner, Donna Hefner and Marcella Hefner.

Pallbearers will be Jason Hefner, Craig Walling, Ryan O’Connor, Patrick Brennan, Tyler Hefner and Trevor Hefner.

Honorary pallbearers will be Elroy’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.