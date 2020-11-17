Elton Emil Miller, 93, of Wakefield, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

A private visitation and prayer service for the family will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Bruce Schut of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scribner will conduct the service.

Services will be held Wedensday, Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wakefield with the Rev. Ronald Holling of St. John's Lutheran Church in Omaha officiating. Visitation will be held that day from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Graveside services with military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Anton Bokemper Post #81. The Offutt Air Force Base Color Guard will present the flag to the Miller family. Burial will be in the Miller family plot.

Arrangements are with Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield.

Sergeant Elton Miller, a Korean War veteran with the United States Marine Corps from 1951-1953, was born Sept. 27, 1927.

Survivors include his wife, Jolene Mae (Micanek) Miller of Wakefield; daugher, Susan Leigh Miller and grandson, Joseph Charles Miller Janssen; daughter, Joan Marie (Miller) and son-in-law, Douglas Murray and granddaughter, Sarah, of Fort Calhoun; daughter, Kristi Lyn Miller of Adel, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Dolores (May) Micanek and Lavone (Micanek) Bentz; brother-in-law, Joe Randy Micanek; sister-in-law, Judy (Herzberg) Micanek; six nephews; 17 great-nephews; 12 great-great nephews; eight nieces; 10 great nieces; six great-great nieces; and four cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil Peter Edward and Susie Katherine (Burmester) Miller; a son-in-law, Charles Janssen; sister and brother-in-law, Marian Jane (Miller) and Paul Gerdes; paternal grandparents, Peter and Minnie (Merten) Miller; maternal grandparents, Fred and Lisette (Middendorf) Burmester; parents-in-law, Joe J. and Gertrude Amanda Matilda (Elfline) Micanek; brothers-in-law, Dwight Micanek and William Bentz and cousins Melvin (Adeline) Sahs, Eugene (Marjorie) Sahs, Dale Lessmann, Robert (Donna) Culton, Lambert (Mary) Burmester, Fred (Marcella) Burmester and Irvin (Vera) Burmester; uncles and aunts, Otto and LIllie (Miller) Sahs, Paul and Anna (Miller) Culton, Louis and Hedrig (Nelson) Burmester, Frederick and Mathilda (Burmester) Rewinkel, George and Helen (Rodock) Burmester and Arthur and Emma (Williamson) Burmester.