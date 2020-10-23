Esther Carlson

Esther M. Carlson, 85, of Winside, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at Countryview Estates in Wayne.

A Private Christian service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside with the Rev. William Engebretsen officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery at Winside. Public visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Winside.

Memorials may be directed to Esther's family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Esther Mathilda Carlson was born Feb.17, 1935 at Battle Creek to Fred and Bertha (Long) Otjen. She attended school in Tilden and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1952. Esther married Alvin Carlson April 14, 1968 at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple farmed near Winside until 1973 and moved into Winside. She was employed as a receptionist and nurse practitioner for 20 years for Dr. Dunlap and Dr. Brauer. Esther was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. She taught Sunday school and catechism. Esther was a member of the Ladies Aid and various card clubs. She was a devoted mom and homemaker, caretaker for her husband, and babysitter for her grandchildren and neighborhood kids.

Survivors include her son, Chad (Michelle) Carlson of Winside; grandchildren, Alex, Tyler, Landon, and Alayna; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin in 2008; son, Steph in 2017; brother, Gilbert Otjen; and sister, Elaine (Everett) Watson.

Pallbearers will be Brad Watson, Chuck Langenberg, Doug Otjen and Brent Carlson and Esther’s grandchildren, Alex Carlson, Tyler Carlson, Landon Carlson and Alayna Carlson.