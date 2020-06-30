Home / Obituaries / Forrest E. Magnuson

Forrest E. Magnuson

Mon, 06/29/2020

Memorial graveside services with military rites for Forrest E. Magnuson, 90, formerly of Wayne, will be held Saturday, June 20 at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

He died Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Nebraska Veterans Home in Norfolk.

Memorials may be directed to Forrest's family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne

Survivors include his son, Brian (Karen) Magnuson of Fremont and daughter, Lisa (Steve) Brandt of Fremont; grandson, Christopher (Amy) Brandt; granddaughter, Andrea (Layne) Shubert; brother, Vincent (Nancy) Magnuson of Duluth, Minn.

 He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Maynard Magnuson.

