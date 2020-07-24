Gale Nemec, 69, of Wayne, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Mass Of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Wearing of mask is encouraged. Memorial visitation will be held Sunday, July 26 from 5 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Wearing of a mask is encouraged. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery ~ Tabor near Howells.

Memorials may be directed Gale's family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.