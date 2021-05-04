Gary Brummond, 79, formerly of Wayne, died at his residence in 1000 Palms, California on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Services will be held at The First United Methodist Church in Wayne on Saturday, May 8 at 4 p.m. Visitation with family will be from 3 p.m. until service time. Inurnment, with military honors, will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Brummond family for later designation.

Gary was born on a farm near Winside on May 10, 1941 to Arthur and Lillian (Jorgensen) Brummond. He was confirmed at St John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger and graduated from Pilger High School. He served in the United States Army in Germany in early 1960’s. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Nebraska and worked for Theisen Grading Company. Gary married Kathy Sund. Two sons were born from this union, Todd and Kyle Brummond.

Gary later moved to Las Vegas to pursue a career in the casino and gaming industry. He returned to Wayne where he and his wife, Mary George, owned and ran Mr B’s Pub in Wayne. Gary enjoyed golf, motorcycles, playing horseshoes, and spending time with family and friends. Gary was a friend to everyone.

Survivors include his wife, Pockey; sons, Kyle (Jessica) Brummond and their daughter, Addison of Las Vegas, Nevada and Billy Peterson of Ashland, Oregon; a daughter, Kristi Chapeau (Michael) and family; a brother, Marvin (Jeanette) Brummond of Wayne; two sisters, Marilyn (Lee) Ott of Twin Brooks, South Dakota and Virgine Jensen of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Todd and a brother, Duane.