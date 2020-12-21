Gary Munter, 63, of Amelia, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill with Rev. Leif Hasskarl officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Ray Munter was born on Oct. 11, 1957 to Dick and Bonnie (Poyer) Munter in Norfolk. The family made their home in Coleridge where Gary attended elementary school. The family then moved to Wakefield in 1969, where Gary’s love of baseball grew. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1976. After graduation, he worked for a time as a farm hand before moving to Norfolk to work for Norfolk Iron and Metal. While working there, he met Lori Brandow. The couple was married in 1978 in Coleridge. To this union, three children were born; Nathan, Megan, and Travis.

The family moved to O’Neill in 1979, where he worked for Lincoln Ag for a couple years. Gary then went to work for National Farms for over 25 years. In 2010, he moved to the Amelia area to ranch.

Gary loved spending time with his family, especially going to his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a big supporter of American Legion Baseball and his love of baseball led to many family trips to the College World Series. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his three children, Nate (Aurie) Munter of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Megan (Kyle) Heiss of Page and Travis (Jennifer) Munter of Belgrade, Montana; eight grandchildren, Nazanah, Anjel, Parker, Presley, Madelynn, Maguire, Maximus, Ethan; Lori Munter; four siblings, Terry Munter of Wahoo, Barbara Swan of Norfolk, Jerry (Terri) Munter of Wayne and Beverly Munter of Creighton; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.