Gaylen B. Jackson, 92, of Allen, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Regency Square in South Sioux City.

Services will be live streamed and held at the Allen United Methodist Church Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to the Jackson family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Gaylen B. Jackson was born Oct. 16, 1927 on a farm west of Allen to Ben and Inez (Emry) Jackson. He attended country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Allen High School with honors in 1944. Gaylen married his high school sweetheart, Carol Geiger, on March 1, 1947 at First Lutheran Church in Allen. He began farming with horses and milking cows on the family farm west of Allen. The loves of his life included his family (and he was proud of every one of them), animals, especially horses, farming, fishing, camping, and playing 500 and somerset cards. Another hobby of his was reading. In fact, he probably read every Louis L’amour book, some of them more than once. The inscription on his retirement watch was – “Kids, Cows, and Corn”. Gaylen and Carol traveled to all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico. Over the years, Gaylen served on various boards and committees in the Allen community and was an 80 year member of the Allen United Methodist Church.

Survivors include Gaylen’s wife of 73 years, Carol; their children, Carol Jean Stapleton of Allen, Dale (Loretta) Jackson of South Sioux City, Kathy (Larry) Boswell of Allen, Kim (Tony) Gattis, of Arlington Va.; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Jerry (Libby) Jackson of Heber Springs, Ark.; nieces; nephews; and many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dwaine Jackson in infancy and Gene (Evelyn) Jackson; one sister, Mary Lou Koester; and one son-in-law, Jim Stapleton.