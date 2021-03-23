Gaylen (Oscar) Stevens

Gaylen (Oscar) Stanley Stevens, 68, died Monday, March, 15, 2021 in Salem, Oregon.

Burial will in Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lane Memorial Gardens in Eugene, Oregon.

Gaylen (Oscar) Stanley Stevens was born in Norfolk on Dec. 20, 1952. He grew up in Winside. Oscar joined the United States Marines and was honorably discharged on Aug. 13, 1976. He lived in California until moving to Lebanon, Oregon.

Survivors include his wife, Nichole; a daughter, Angela Desmond (Nick Desmond) of Sweet Home, Oregon; and son, William Stevens (Sue), of California; a brother, (Douglas Stevens) and sisters (Shirley Hughes, Beverly Sprieck, Sandra Powers, Jackie Trainer, Judith Enns and Marilyn Benck); several nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Ava Desmond and Marcus (Boone) Desmond and Tianna Stevens and step children, Samantha. Ashton and Lyric Aggas.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah; his parents, Guy and Dorothy Stevens and a brother, Richard, and two sisters, Patricia Miller and Donna Willis.