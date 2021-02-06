Gene 'Swede' Fredrickson

Gene L. “Swede” Fredrickson, 88, of Wayne, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Gene L. “Swede” Fredrickson was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Hoskins to William and Rose (Herbolsheimer) Fredrickson. He attended Wayne Prep and graduated in 1949, the youngest in his class. He worked for his dad at Fredrickson Oil until he joined the United States Army, serving from Nov. 2, 1951 through Nov. 1, 1953 and then re-joined his dad at Fredrickson Oil. He lived his entire life in Wayne County, except for the years he served in the military. On June 7, 1953 Swede married Shirley Jones at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. To this union five children were born; Tamela, Susan, Roger, Ann and Thomas. He purchased Fredrickson Oil from his father, operating a petroleum and tire dealer business. In 2001 he retired and the couple moved into Wayne. Swede was a member of Grace Lutheran Church all of his life. He was a member of the Wayne American Legion for 67 years and a former member of the Wayne Chamber of Commerce. Over the years Swede served on various boards including: the Advisory Council B.F. Goodrich Tire Co., the Nebraska Petroleum Marketers Association, Wayne Industries, Villa Wayne, the Wayne Country Club, and was an active supporter of the Wayne County Fair.

Survivors include his children, Tamela “Tammy” Myers of O’Neill, Susan “Susie” (Bill) Mangiameli of Amarillo, Texas, Roger (Denise) Fredrickson of Wayne, Ann (Bill) Kinney of Wayne, and Thomas “Tom” (Jennifer) Fredrickson of Omaha; a sister, Cleone Fredrickson of Wayne; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and special friend, Dorothy Wert of Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley, on June 1, 2011; sister and brother-in-law, Elaine (Clifford) Pinkelman; and parents-in-law, Roscoe and Ella Jones.