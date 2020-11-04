Geraldelene Korbacher

Geraldelene Lena Korbacher, 91 of Laurel, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel with the Rev. Matthew Quanbeck officiating. There will be no visitation planned.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Pallbearers will be Lathan Detlefsen, Don Diediker, Jerry Johnson, Greg Urwiler and Scott Urwiler.

Geraldelene Lena Korbacher was born Jan. 20, 1929 in Sioux City, Iowa to Henry and Minnie (Hirchert) Korbacher. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith and was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. Geraldelene graduated from Laurel Public High School in 1947. She worked in a daycare in Omaha for a while and really enjoyed caring for the small children. She moved to Laurel in 1998 and spent her life caring for her parents and family. She was a member of the United Lutheran Church in Laurel.

Survivors include her sister, Darlene Korbacher of Laurel.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.