Home / Obituaries / Gloria A. Doffin

Gloria A. Doffin

Fri, 10/08/2021 - 11:44am claraosten

Gloria A. Doffin, 80, of Hoskins, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at her residence in rural Hoskins.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 11 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. Officiating the service will be Rev. Rodney Rixe. Burial will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hoskins. Visitation will be held from 4 - 7 p.m., Sunday, also at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hoskins. 

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Gloria Annette Doffin was born Jan. 17, 1941 in Stanton to Herbert and Marie (Dietrich) Wantoch. She was baptized Jan. 30, 1941 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Stanton and confirmed May 16, 1954, also at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

She graduated from Stanton High School in 1958 and then continued her education at School of Commerce graduating in December of 1958. She married Richard Doffin on Aug. 12, 1959, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Stanton. Gloria was employed by Brandies in Norfolk, then Massachusetts Mutual Life, and later Daniel Jewell Attorney’s Office. She and her husband Richard then later became co-owners of Hoskins Manufacturing. Gloria enjoyed crocheting, watching the Cornhuskers play football, tending to her flowers, gardening, as well as enjoying spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hoskins, church ladies aid, and church choir.

Survivors include her spouse Richard Doffin; children,  Rich (Cindy) Doffin, Russ (Diane) Doffin, Rod (Kayla) Doffin, Rochelle (Arlan) Sellin, Roxanne (Doug) Marks, along with 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; sister, Carole Kopietz, sisters-in-law Gloria Krueger and Dixie Wantoch. She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Marie, 3 brothers David Wantoch, Ronald Wantoch, and Sidney Wantoch, and sister Sharon Wantoch.

Casket bearers will be Josh Sellin, Adam Sellin, Lee Doffin, Andrew Doffin, and Bradley Doffin. Honorary casket bearers will be granddaughters Jamie Koepke, Lisa Farran, Kristy Hendershot, Ashley Walker, Noelle Klitz, Jerae Schweers, Dana Doffin, Victoria Doffin, Becca Doffin, Lilly Sue Doffin, and grandson Tyree Robinson.

Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle


  • 10-5-1961 - Billy Brown, son of Dr. and Mrs. J. M. Brown, got an early start, which was necessary since the snow was gone by late morning.
    Memory Lane - October 5, 1961
    October 5, 2021
    From the October 5, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald: First snow of the year Saturday brought out sleds and called for rolling snowballs by Wayne small fry. Billy Brown, son of Dr. and Mrs...
  • Celebrating National 4-H Week
    October 4, 2021
    The week of Oct. 3-9 is National 4-H Week.  4-H is the youth development program that is part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Land Grant Institution. Across the nation each Land Grant...
  • There never seems to be enough $$
    September 27, 2021
    There never seems to be enough money. Whether one makes a little bit of money or a lot, we can always find ways to spend more. Karen Craig, a family economist, is fond of saying, “Wants are...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here