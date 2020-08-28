Gordon Zapp, who grew up in Wayne, died at his home in Arvada, Colo. on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

Gordon graduated from Wayne High School in 1954 and received his BA and MA from Wayne State College. He played football for both schools. He began his coaching career as head football coach at Carlisle, Iowa and Missouri Valley, Iowa high schools and returned to Wayne in 1962 to coach the Wayne High Blue Devil football team.

In 1963 Gordon became head football coach at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, S.D. and in 1968 accepted the head football coaching position at Western State College in Gunnison, Colo.. After coaching, he began a second career in the life insurance industry, retiring after 20 years. But his love of football never changed and in retirement he coached the Lakewood, Colo. Police Force football team, scouted player personnel for the Boston Patriots (now New England) and for several years, was offensive coordinator for the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo..

Gordon is survived by his wife, Gloria; daughters Kelley Case, Barbara Dishmon and Jill Booth; eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.