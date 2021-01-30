Harry L. Beckner

Harry Leland Beckner died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Logan, Iowa. Services will be Saturday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Logan, Iowa.

Burial will be held at a future date.

Arrangements are with Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan, Iowa.

Harry Leland Beckner was born June 1, 1937 to Harry B. and Marilla (Hale) Beckner in Wayne County. Harry graduated from Wayne High School in 1955. Upon graduation, he enrolled at Wayne State College to become a teacher. Harry taught at many country schools while attending college and received his teaching degree. He went on to teach in the Omaha Public School District and taught for 37 years. During his time teaching, his zest for learning led him to continue his education and receive numerous other degrees. Harry also farmed and held many various other jobs during his summers off from school, such as painting and working in various department stores. Harry and his family lived in many different homes in the Omaha area and Mondamin, Iowa that he would renovate and then sell. In 1977 the family settled on a farmstead outside of Logan, Iowa. After his many years teaching, he retired, expecting to enjoy his retirement years. But…He Did Not! Harry got busy building new homes and working for Branching Out where he cared for and delivered plants, trees and holiday decorations to the Metro hospitals and businesses. He relocated to Arizona for eight years, then returned in 2017 to be close to his family.

Harry enjoyed gardening and storytelling. He never knew a stranger and could always share a story and a laugh with whoever crossed his path. He also had a great love for playing the organ.

Survivors include two children; a daughter, LaVonne (Bill) Shearer, and a son, Gene (Kris) Beckner all of Logan; grandchildren: Melinda (Shearer) Ruppert and husband, Kyle; Rebecca (Shearer) Quackenbush and husband, Josh; Eric Beckner and wife Samantha; Cameron Beckner and wife, Kristina; Morgan Beckner and wife Kendra; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; four nieces and nephews and many friends and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother in law, Reba and Gerald Hasebroock and a grandson, Joshua Beckner.