James Arthur Jacobsen, 79 of Laurel, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.

Private services will be held at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. Rev. Father Timothy Forget will officiate. Private burial will be in St. Frances Cemetery at Randolph. There is no visitation.

James Arthur Jacobsen was born Aug. 2, 1941 at Laurel, the son of Jens and Ingeborg (Bach) Jacobsen. He was a 1960 graduate of Laurel High School. He served in the United States Navy from Jan. 11, 1961 until he was honorably discharged on Dec. 3, 1964.

On Feb. 20, 1965 Jim married Betty Gubbels at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Jim farmed near Laurel until 1998 when he retired from farming and began work for Pehrson’s Feed Yards and the Laurel Sale Barn. His hobbies was playing cards with family and square dancing.

Survivors include his three children, Tom Jacobsen of Vermillion, South Dakota; Gary and Lynn Jacobsen of Acworth, Georgia; and Brenda and Rick Lage of Coleridge; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; four brothers, Mike and Cathie Jacobsen of Sioux City, Iowa; Morris Jacobsen of Laurel; Don and Oma Jacobsen of Hartington and Dick and Irene Jacobsen of Lakewood, Colorado; a sister-in-law, Donna Jacobsen of Wayne; three brothers-in-law, Duane and Pat Gubbels of Valparaiso; Dennis and Linda Gubbels of St. Louis, Missouri; Ronnie and Sally Gubbels of Bloomfield.

Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife Betty; five brothers, Chris, Duaine, Leonard, Harvey, Raymond and Judy Jacobsen; four sisters, infant twin sisters, Judy and Julia; Shirley and Loren Keifer; and Ruby and Henry Johnson; a brother-in-law, Stanley Gubbels; Helen and Larry Behnke and mother and father – in – law, Delbert and Marina Gubbels.

Pallbearers will be Rick Lage, Tony Jacobsen, Ross Lage, Riley Lage and Matt Lundahl.

