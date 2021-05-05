Janice M. Jaeger, 83, of Winside, died Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Wayne Country View Care and Rehabilitation.

Services will be held Thursday, May 6 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Winside.

Memorials may be directed to the Jaeger Family for later designation

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Janice Mae (Swanson) Jaeger was born Jan. 12, 1938 in Carroll, to Oscar and Helen (Norton) Swanson. She graduated from Winside High School in 1955 and received her teaching certificate from Wayne State College. Janice was a school teacher at District #31 four years. Janice married George Jaeger on Feb.16, 1958 at the United Methodist Church in Winside, and farmed near Winside. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, member of the Ladies Aid Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and the Center Circle Club.

Janice loved raising her four children, which kept her very busy, gardening, sewing, cooking, baking and raising chickens. After the children were raised, she worked at Winside High school as a part time custodian for 10 years. In retirement, she enjoyed short fishing trips, going to Fort Randall with George, and road trips to Yankton to visit her sister Marilyn. Janice spent a lot of time watching her game show channels and tending to her cats. She missed her husband, George, dearly but enjoyed watching and attending her grandchildren’s many activities, family get togethers and family reunions.

Survivors include her children, Brad (Melodi) Jaeger of Winside, Connie (Randy) Wills of Winside, Joni (Larry) Weis of Winside, and Kevin (Lisa) Jaeger of Hoskins; sister, Marilyn Bodenstedt of Yankton, South Dakota; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, four step grandchildren, seven step great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George (2014) and brother-in-law, Bob Bodenstedt (2018).