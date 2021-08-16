Jeanette (Drott) Wolverton Brummond

Jeanette Arlene (Drott) Wolverton Brummond, 86, of Pilger, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at The Monarch Home in Lincoln.

Services were held Monday, Aug. 16 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pilger, with Pastor Timothy Booth officiating. Burial was in the Pilger Cemetery.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church and/or Cooper Family Community Center.

Jeanette was born Jan. 21, 1935 in Hamil, South Dakota to Carl and Pearl (Long) Drott. She was the third of five children and learned her hard work ethic by having responsibilities on the family farm in Stanton. She was baptized and confirmed at the Stanton United Methodist Church and reaffirmed her commitment when she was confirmed as an adult at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Jeanette attended Stanton County School District #9, graduated from Stanton High School in 1953 and attended Junior College in Norfolk.

On Feb. 5, 1956 she married Kenneth Bernard Wolverton at the Stanton United Methodist Church. The couple lived on a farm near Pilger, where Jeanette raised her two sons and was busy with farm life, including making delicious meals for the farm hands. She was instrumental in starting the girls’ softball program in Pilger. She also coached girls’ softball for many years, sending some of the teams to the State Tournament. She drove a school bus for Wisner-Pilger Public Schools for 43 years. She and Ken were married for 49 years until Ken passed away on April 26, 2005.

Jeanette and Marvin Brummond found a new love and were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger on June 9, 2012.

Jeanette was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church for over 60 years and was active in the Ladies Aid, serving in various positions. Most days in the summer you could find Jeanette at the Pilger ball field keeping score for baseball and softball games. Jeanette was an avid sports fan and was a big fan of the Huskers. In her younger days, she drove in the powder puff division at stock car races. Jeanette loved to cook, bake, play cards and board games, and enjoyed putting puzzles together. Over the years Jeanette grew fond of going camping with Marvin. But her greatest joy was spending time with her sons, daughters-in-law and three granddaughters and their husbands.

Survivors include her husband, Marvin Brummond of Pilger; her sons Bob and Jill Wolverton of Lincoln, and Ron and Barb Wolverton of Pilger, and her grandchildren; Belinda and Justin Boelter, Kendra and Trevor Harder, and LeAnna and Cory Livingston; her step-children; Lynne and Steve Warfield of Byron, Michigan, Scott and Cindy Brummond of Wayne and Deb and Bob Reinhardt of Wayne; seven step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; her brother, David Drott of Washougal, Washington and sisters-in-law, Mary Drott of Norfolk, Dorothy Drott of Emerson, Marian Beckman of Lincoln, Virgine Brummond Jensen of Norfolk, Marilyn Brummond Ott and Lee of Twin Brooks, South Dakota, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Pearl Drott; husband, Kenneth Wolverton; a sister, Bernice Heermann, and brothers Bob Drott and Bill Drott.