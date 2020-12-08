Jerry L. Schwede, 78, of Norfolk, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at his residence in Norfolk.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiating. Inurnment will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel.

Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Jerry was born on July 30, 1942 at the family farm, rural Hoskins, to Harry and Mable (Bernhardt) Schwede. He attended grade school at District #3, rural Hoskins until the eighth grade. He then went to Hoskins High School for two years before attending and graduating from Winside High School in 1960. He later attended Northeast Community College. Jerry served in the United States Army from April 15, 1964 to April 14, 1966. He married Beverly (Newman) on Jan. 14, 1967 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

After Jerry and Beverly were married, Jerry worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads. He then worked for Crocker Claims in Harlan, Iowa. The couple moved back to Hoskins in 1973 where Jerry worked at the Norfolk Veterans Home until 2000. He then worked part time for over 10 years at the City of Norfolk Parks Department. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, watching football, enjoying ice cream and having friendly arguments. He was a member of the Norfolk American Legion and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Survivors include spouse, Beverly Schwede, of Norfolk; daughter, Kathy (Eric) Sanders of Hoskins; son, Tony (Jenny) Schwede of Hoskins; five grandchildren, Rilye and Seth Sanders, Ellie, Taylor and Chris Schwede, and brother- in-law, Tom Newman, of Winside.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mable; a brother, Darrel; and two brothers-in-law, Gary Newman and Dennis Newman.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Falk, Steve Falk, Roger Langenberg, Bill Langenberg, Gale Gubbels, Richard Krause and Gene Acklie.