Jim Harmer

Jim D. Harmer, 57 of Carroll, died Monday, March 22, 2021 at Hillcrest Care Center in Laure.

A Christian Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at the Carroll City Auditorium in Carroll. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Memorial visitation will be Friday, March 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Carroll City Auditorium. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery at Carroll.

Memorials may be directed to Jim’s family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Jimmie “Jim” Don Harmer was born May 27, 1963 in Broken Bow, the son of Donald Eugene and Doris Mae (Bowers) Harmer. In 1981, he graduated from the Wayne Carroll High School. He lived most of his life in the Carroll community with a short time in Norfolk. He began farming on his own near Carroll. He later worked for Norfolk Rendering and then Great Dane (Timpte Trailers) in Wayne. In Carroll, he worked for TWJ Feeds and Frahm Construction and F & S Farms near Carroll. Jim was a member of the Carroll United Methodist Church,

Survivor include his wife, Sherri Harmer; children, Josh (Amy) Harmer of Rapid City, South Dakota, Jamie (Harlan) Vogt of Norfolk, and Jaret (Nicole) Harmer of Wayne; step-children, Destiny Norris of Wayne, Sunday Brouhard of Sioux City, Iowa and Elaina Brouhard of Littleton, Colorado; nine grandchildren; sister, Jeanine (Doug) Chaney of Winside; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Tracy Schultz (fiance Rachel) of Mount Pleasant, Iowa; Tom Schultz (fiance Sabrina) of Blair, and Hillary (Joe) Sims of Wayne; mother-in-law, Karen Merchant of Wayne and father-in-law, Donn Schultz of Ponca; aunts and uncle, Arlene Wills of Winside; John (Darlene) Bowers of Wayne; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Doris; grandson, Hunter Harmer; grandparents; a brother-in-law, Russell Longnecker; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be members of Jim’s family.