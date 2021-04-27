Joan M. Marr, 92, of Wayne, died Monday, April 26, 2021 at her residence in Kinship Pointe in Wayne.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1 at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will occur later with the family at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison,.

Memorials may be designated to First United Methodist Church of Wayne, or Eastern Star Children’s Home of Fremont.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Joan Marie Marr was born Sept. 6, 1928 in Greeley, Colorado to Conrad and Marie (Sitzman) Schmer. The family moved to farms in the Madison area during her childhood and she graduated from Plainview high school. Joan then graduated from beautician school and soon thereafter became a telephone operator and moved to Lincoln. It was there that her and Arnold R. Marr reunited from their high school days and became engaged. They were married at the First Congregational Church in Plainview, Nebraska on Sept. 4, 1949. The family moved to jobs in Nebraska and Kansas, which led them to Wayne in 1957. By then they had three young sons and two more sons followed shortly thereafter. Joan started working outside the home in 1968, as the secretary for the Wayne State College Athletic Department and then the Maintenance Department. She retired in 1990.

Joan’s passion was for her family. She passed on a great sense of humor to the boys. Many great memories were made on family vacations that consisted of camping, skiing, and fishing One of her claims to fame was waterskiing; despite not ever learning how to swim - she wasn’t about to let the boys do something she couldn’t do! Joan was active in the First United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, and square dancing over the years. There wasn’t an event that Joan wouldn’t bake a pie for – and they were always delicious. As grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along, Joan was always most welcoming and fun. Joan and Arnold recently quietly celebrated 71 years of marriage.

Survivors include her husband, Arnold Marr of Wayne; brother Conrad (Sue) Schmer of Louisville, Kentucky; sons Rocci (Chris) Marr of Lincoln, Bill (Elizabeth) Marr of Panama City Beach, Florida and Doug (Megan) Marr of Overland Park, Kansas; 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters and one brother; and two sons, Michael and Daniel Marr.