Joanne J. Nagel, 86, of Loveland, Colorado, died at home on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

A private family service will be held in Loveland, followed by a private burial at the First Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Altona.

Her family asks that you consider making a contribution to the Colorado Wildfire Assistance program through the American Red Cross of Northern Colorado, at redcross.org.

Local arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Joanne J. Nagel was born in Wayne on March 17, 1934, where she went to school and lived on the family farm. She married Bob in 1956 and they moved to Lincoln where she worked as a secretary for the Nebraska Game Commission while Bob attended the university. Eventually the couple moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where Bob worked at Sandia National Labs. They raised their children in New Mexico, then moved to Loveland, Colorado after he retired in 1997.

Joanne was a member of the Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Loveland and was active with the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She and Bob were members of the Good Sam’s club, an RV camping group. They enjoyed traveling, camping, and camaraderie with the group for many years. Joanne and Bob also spent the winters in Sun City, Arizona at the Paradise RV Resort, where they made many friends from across the country and Canada. They participated in many activities with friends. Joanne loved to sew, knit, paint, and make crafts. She and Bob often traveled to see lighthouses across the country, which she painted pictures of that now adorn the family home.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Nagel; sons, Roger Nagel and his wife, Terri and Craig Nagel and his wife, Veronica; daughter, Pamela East; and sister, Loreta (Rod) Tompkins. She has four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Cameron, Cori and Jesse, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Val and Bernice Damme of Wayne.