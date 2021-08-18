Home / Obituaries / Joe Longe

Joe Longe

Tue, 08/17/2021 - 3:33pm claraosten

Joe Longe, 56, died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 as the result of a motorcycle accident. 

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 21with visitation from 1-2 p.m. with military rites at 2 p.m. at the Freeborn American Legion Post.  The family would like to invite friends to lunch with them at 12:30 p.m. at the Freeborn American Legion Post prior to the 21 Gun Salute for Joe.

 Online condolences can be left at brussheitner.com.

Joe Longe was born Nov. 20, 1964 in Wayne, the son of Gary and Mary (Lewis) Longe and grew up with his siblings: Cathy, Lisa, Robert and Gary. After he graduated from high school, Joe went into the United States Army and finished basic training. He was honorably discharged from the Army due to an injury during training.  Joe then went to Northeast Community College in Norfolk and received his certification in Auto Body. He moved to the Central Minnesota area and currently resided in Freeborn, Minnesota.

Joe was a hard-working and fun dad to his children and he loved being a grandpa to five grandchildren.  He will be remembered for go-karts, camping, amusement parks, fishing, helping with cars and all the fun memories made with his kids and grandkids.  He lived his life to the fullest and loved to have a good time with his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; aunts and uncles, Marsalline (Dale) Langerberg, Lawrence Smith, Shirley (Lee) Tietgen and Linda Smutzler.

Survivors include his children:  Kindra (Adam) Leiser, Jeremy (Julie) Longe, Tyler Longe, Sam Longe, Martin Longe, Blaine Longe and Gordon Longe; grandchildren: Noah, Mason, Billy, Natalie and Brian.  Siblings: Cathy (Jon) Kern of Roundup, Montana, Lisa Meyer of Wayne, Robert (Laurel) Longe of Wayne and Gary (Sharon) Longe, of Pierce; Aunt, Lavonne (Longe) Smith of Wayne; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

